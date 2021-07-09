Oaks of Rockford has a limited number of move-in ready homes available!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a place to live that you love is so important! You’ve heard us talk about the Oaks of Rockford, a unique, age-restricted community that features state of the art brand new homes.

Jill joins us today to tell us about the community, how you can schedule a tour of the model center and even receive a free gift after you tour!

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford
Model center tours by appointment only
First time visitors receive a free gift
844-602-9667
OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.

