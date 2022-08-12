GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
They’re still doing tours of their model center by appointment only – first time guests who take the tour will receive a free gift for mentioning eightWest!
Oaks of Rockford
11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford
Model center tours by appointment only
844-602-9667
OaksOfRockford.com
Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.