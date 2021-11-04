Oaks of Rockford can be a perfect next home for you, especially if you’re looking to downsize!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market is still hot and homes are selling quickly and for top dollar.
So if you’re looing to move out of your “forever” home, this could be a great time to think about making a move. If you sell your home, where would you go? Oaks of Rockford continues to expand and is a great place to consider for your next home!
>>>Take a look!
Oaks of Rockford
11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford
Model center tours by appointment only
844-602-9667
OaksOfRockford.com
Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.