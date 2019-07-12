NY Times Bestselling Author, Jeffrey Brown on eightWest

Today we are excited to welcome Jeffrey Brown, New York Times Bestselling Author and Cartoonist. Brown has returned to his hometown to take part in a fun event with the GR Reads. His books include graphic memoirs for adults, all-ages humorous parodies, Star Wars adventures including the popular Jedi Academy series, and the Lucy and Andy Neanderthal graphic novel series.

At the event you can celebrate the comic books you love, and geek out about films, TV shows, and science fiction/fantasy books.

Events include:

Zine making workshop for ages 11 and up. Discover zines, an easy and accessible way to share ideas, comics, stories and more. Learn tips for making comics, zine fabrication, and character design from a published local illustrator.

Graphic novel panel discussion. Debate and discuss the best graphic novels with GRPL and Vault of Midnight staff.

Cosplay contest. Best costume awards for kids, teens and adults. Use your imagination and dress to impress.

Comic Geek Out

Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 am 1:00 pm

Main Library 111 Library St NE A complete list of books and events is listed below. GR Reads is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation. For more information visit www.grpl.org/grreads or call 988-5400.