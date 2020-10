GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A unique collaboration in West Michigan is offering free COVID-19 testing, with a quick turn-around for patient results. NxGen MDx the Kent County Health Department and LINC UP are joining forces for this program.

Free COVID-19 Testing

1167 Madison Ave SE

Monday & Wednesday 1:30pm-7pm

Friday 9:30am-5pm

Results via email within 24-48 emails

Text NXGENC19 to 48355 to schedule

