GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, we talked about a unique partnership between NxGen MDx and the Kent County Health Department to bring convenient COVID testing to our community.

Now, they’re in partnership with the Ottawa Public Health Department and Holland Hospital to offer COVID Plus testing.

Doug is here to tell us more!

COVID-19 Plus Testing

175 S. Waverly – Holland

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

9:30am-5pm

Text NXGENC19 to 48355 to schedule

