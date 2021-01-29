NxGen MDx offers COVID testing in Grand Rapids, Holland and Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The COVID vaccine is here and while some in our communities are able to get it, it will be months before everyone who wants it will have access. So it’s important to still get tested if you think you have COVID in the meantime.

Doug McIntosh from NxGen MDx is here to discuss the importance of vaccines! They also have a few different locations in West Michigan where you can get tested.

Holland Appointment/Walk in and appointments   844 Washington Ave  Suite 4100 Mon – 9:30-5:30pm Tues – 1-7pm Wed – 9:30-5:30pm Thurs – 9:30-5:30pm Friday closed Sat – 9:30-5pm
Grand Haven North Ottawa Appointment/Walk in 1099 S Beacon Blvd Grand Haven, MI 49417    Mon – 9-5pm Tues – 1-7pm Wed – 9-5pm Thurs – 1-7pm Fri – 9-5pm
Baxter Appointment/Walk in Baxter Community Center 935 Baxter St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506  Mon – 9:30-1:30 Tues –  12:30-6:30 Wed – 9:30-1:30 Thurs – 12:30-6:30 Friday – CLOSED Sat – 9:30-1:30

