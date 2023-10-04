GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Making the step to get a higher education can be stressful, and Grand Rapids Community College has some upcoming events to help you and your family make the best decision. Ann is here to tell us more!

GRCC College and Transfer Fair

Thursday, Oct. 5

FORD FIELDHOUSE | 111 LYON STREET NE

High School students are invited to attend the morning college fair 9 – 11 a.m.

Current GRCC students are invited to attend the afternoon transfer fair 1 – 3 p.m.

We also have open houses coming up where prospective students can learn more about GRCC on Oct. 21 (GRCC Main Campus) and Nov. 4 (GRCC Lakeshore Campus)

GRCC.edu/CollegeFairs

