GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is home to many talented singers, songwriters and musicians, so why not bring all that talent to the big stage? American Idol is looking for their next superstar and inviting people to audition for “Idol Across America” today! The best part is that you can audition right from home! Lifestyle Reporter Morgan Poole spoke with an American Idol Producer to learn how easy and fun the process is.

Idol Across America Auditions

Monday, Aug. 7

Get more details here!