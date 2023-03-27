GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, spring is the season of awakening and great change and that could not be more true when it comes to taking on a home improvement project! Whether you’re considering something big or small, Standale Home Studio, and the local partnerships they’ve established, can help you with any project.

They also have some great deals on flooring right now and we’ve got all the details!

>>>Take a look!

Standale Home Studio

4046 Lake Michigan Dr. NW – Grand Rapids

616-453-8201

Open Monday-Saturday

StandaleHomeStudio.com

Sponsored by Standale Home Studio.