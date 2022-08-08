GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many students and school districts are starting the school year in 2 weeks which means schedules are about to change! If you have kids in school, you may feel that summer is winding down but the calendar in August is still a busy one just a few hours north. There are events taking place like the Antrim County Fair this weekend, the Rubber Ducky Festival in Bellaire next weekend and Balloons Over Bellaire the following weekend so it’s a great time to get out and explore all northern Michigan has to offer!

Shanty Creek Resort is a great home base for your late summer or fall trip up north. While you’re staying there, there’s a bunch of things to do and check out right there on their property. There’s tennis, disc golf, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sand volleyball, lawn games and a playground for the kids.

Shanty Creek Resort

5780 Shanty Creek Rd – Bellaire

866-695-5010

ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.