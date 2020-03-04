Closings & Delays
Now is the best time to shop for home furnishings

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many things to consider when you’re redecorating a room or even your whole home. At UBU Home Furnishings, they really ask the right questions to know what the right style is for your project on your budget.

If you’re looking to start a home project this spring, UBU is having their biggest sale ever! Everything in the store is on sale and at the best prices of the year. Degreed designers will be there to help you find the look that’s perfect for your family and your home and to give as much, or as little, help as you want.

Visit their website for more details on the sale and what they offer.

Sponsored by UBU Home Furnishings.

