GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The snow has arrived and many of us could not be more excited about that! Of course, at places like Treetops Resort. They’ve been busy making snow as well, so the hills and trails are perfect for a winter getaway! Once you arrive at Treetops in Gaylord, you’ll find downhill and cross country skiing, snowboarding, extreme tubing, winter hiking and snowshoeing, and more! There’s fun inside too with cozy fires and a spa. Treetops also has a unique offering called “Cool School,” and it could be the best deal you’ll find in Michigan. You get lodging, food, a lift ticket, equipment rental, extreme tubing, and more all bundled into a very affordable price.

Treetops Resort

1-888-TREETOPS

3962 Wilkinson Rd., Gaylord

Treetops.com

