GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are right around the corner which likely means our budgets might be a bit stretched in the weeks ahead. Right now is actually a great time to take charge of your financial future! this is especially true if you’re getting ready for retirement.

Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.