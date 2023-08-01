GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does your home have room for a four-legged friend? How about your heart? If you are ready to give an animal a new home, we have a great opportunity for you. Starting today and all month long, we’re teaming up with area shelters to help find forever homes for some special animals and also to support those people who help these pets.

Our Community Affairs Director, Casey Jones, joins us to talk about this year’s Clear the Shelters initiative!

Stay up to date with all things Clear the Shelters and pet adoption at WOODTV.com!