GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the summer winding down and the kids back at school, you may be looking for a furry friend to add to your family. The Kent County Animal Shelter is almost at capacity and could use any help it can get. So if you’re looking to adopt, or can help in other ways, now is a great time.

For more information on adopting any pet from the Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

