This next event has everything, fine wine, great food, and it gives back to a great cause. Here to tell us all about Noto’s Charity WineFest is Tommy Fitzgerald and Chad Calder.

Noto’s hosts a fundraiser event twice a year for local charities. Once in the Fall and once in the Spring. There are over 300 wines to taste and food stations prepared by Noto chefs, ACF chefs and local student chefs. $10 from every general admissions and $50 from every VIP admissions will go to toward the charities. Come to enjoy silent auctions, live local entertainment and an amazing way to converse with your community over some of the best wines and food.

Friday October 25 2019 at 7pm (VIP 6pm entry)

General admission: $60

VIP Admission: $100

