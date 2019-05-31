Not your ordinary camping experience

The kick-off of the summer season means lots of us will be looking for ways to spend time outside, maybe camping or going to the cottage. There’s a way to get the amenities of a cottage in an up-scale camping-type experience. Check out the tour of these amazing Park Models on our recent visit to Vacationland Sales in Hopkins.

The Park Models at Vacationland Sales have full-sized appliances and lots of storage. Some of the models come with a loft, a loft and a half or even double lofts to help increase the sleeping areas of the homes. Since they are on fixed lots, many owners will add a three-season porch and can nearly double the size of their living space.

Vacationland Sales is located next to Sandy Pines Resort on Lake Monterrey in Allegan County. Many residents will spend 6 months in their Park Model at Sandy Pines and then head to Florida for the other six months.

Vacationland Sales