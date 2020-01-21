Northern Physical Therapy offering free consultations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know how costly healthcare can be, especially when you have to pay out of pocket.

Luckily, Northern Physical Therapy/Ivy Rehab is hosting Coffee & Consults every Wednesday from 10am-11am starting January 22nd.

You can stop by for a casual conversation with a physical therapist to ask questions about any pain you may be experiencing or have them take a look at something that’s bothering you. No appointment is necessary for the consultations and there is no cost or obligation.

If you aren’t able to make it on Wednesdays, give them a call and they’ll be happy to schedule an alternate time to meet with you at one of their 11 locations throughout West Michigan!