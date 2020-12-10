Northern Mortgage opens new office in Byron Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the big bright spots of 2020 has been record low interest rates that’s allowed people to save money when buying a home or save through refinancing the house they’re currently in.

We caught up with a locally-owned mortgage company, Northern Mortgage, to learn more about where the market is heading from here. We also got to tour their beautiful new office in Byron Center! Take a look!

Northern Mortgage
The Joshua Nawrot Group

2717 84th St. SW – Byron Center
616-277-1199
NorthernMtg.com

