GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – North Kent Connect is a resource center for families in northern Kent County and they’re helping kids get ready for the upcoming winter season. Even working families are being stretched thin with the high cost of gas, food and rent these days. 50% of most of North Kent Connect’s clients’ take home pay goes to rent or mortgage, leaving very little left for things like winter coats. They need coats for all school-age children but especially the older kids who are in adult sizes that are more expensive.

Today we have Maddie and Scott here to tell us about their organization and how you can help.

North Kent Connect

616-866-3478

NKConnect.org

Sponsored by North Kent Connect.