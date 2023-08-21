GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Montell Construction’s Deck for a Vet initiative will construct decks for the homes of six deserving military veterans this fall.

Since its inception in 2019, the Deck for a Vet program has worked to honor and support veterans by creating safe and enjoyable outdoor spaces for them to relax and spend quality time with their families.

You can nominate a vet through the end of September. The Montell team will build the decks through early November with the final deck being built on Veterans Day. Head to the Montell Construction website to learn more about the contest and how to nominate a deserving vet.

To be eligible for consideration, nominees must be active or retired military personnel residing in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

