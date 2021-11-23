Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Intersection closed due to crash, downed wires in Walker
Top Stories
Man pleads guilty to exposing himself in Meijer’s parking lot
Top Stories
Woman pleads in Grand Rapids riot
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
GR Christmas tree installation happening Tuesday
Video
Visitor restrictions at Spectrum hospitals as COVID-19 cases increase
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Top Stories
Harbaugh hopes changes help Michigan finally beat Ohio State
Top Stories
James ejected after bloodying Stewart, Lakers beat Pistons
No. 8 Michigan tunes up for Ohio State, routs Terps
Stroud tosses 6 TDs, No. 5 Ohio St blows out No. 7 Mich St
No. 13 Michigan beats CMU without star Hillmon
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Home for the Holidays: Enter for a chance to win $15,000
Nominate a remarkable woman
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Stan and Backpack
Video
Top Stories
Annual Christmas Through Lowell event returns
Gallery
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Rellow, Takido and Kishka
Bells will be ringing: Red Kettle kicks off with increased need this year
Video
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bella and Hank
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
2022 Michigan Golf Pass
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Nominate a Remarkable Woman