Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — Nominations for this year’s Remarkable Women 2023 campaign are now being accepted.

Do you know a woman who has impacted her community, achieved success through her perseverance and exhibits innovation, creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit? Nominate her today.

Remarkable Women 2023 nominations are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Dec. 17.

A panel of judges will review the nominees and select four local finalists. Those finalists’ stories will be shared on eightWest over four weeks, starting in March, with the winner announced at the end of the month. The local winner will receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice and a trip to L.A. to meet the other finalists from across the country.

EightWest looks forward to sharing the inspirational stories of local women who make a difference.

This is a national competition sponsored by Nexstar Media Group.