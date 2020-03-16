No More Sidelines gives opportunities to children & young adults with special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – No More Sidelines (NMS), a non-profit organization whose mission is to give opportunities to children and young adults with special needs the opportunity to be included in their community. NMS provides the opportunity for belonging by participating in team sport with area schools/colleges and hosting community events such as dances, horseback riding, movie nights, and other such activities.

On May 16th, they’ll host their 14th Annual “Set the Stage” Gala at the Folkert Community Hub in Norton Shores – tickets are $45.

They also will be celebrating the Grand Opening of the Andy Blair’s Sports Complex on Saturday, May 9th from 1pm-4pm at 640 Seminole Rd in Norton Shores.

For more details about the organization and their upcoming events, click here.