NexTech High School offers a mix of on-site and virtual learning, based on students’ needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the last 18 months, we’ve gotten used to doing a lot of things online – shopping, work and even school!

But long before that, NexTech High School has been providing a unique school experience to students – offering a mix of onsite and virtual learning combinations, based on student need with lots of support built in. Rachael got the chance to visit NexTech High School, which is located in Grand Rapids, to see how it works and to talk with students and educators there.

>>>Take a look!

NexTech High School

801 Broadway Ave NW – Grand Rapids

616-458-4992

NexTechHigh.org

Sponsored by NexTech High School.