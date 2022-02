GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has announced the schedule for its 97th season — featuring four musicals, two plays and a special 10-minute playwriting festival.

The shows will include “School of Rock,” “The Revolutionists,” “Mary Poppins,” “Once On This Island,” “Puffs” and “Something Rotten!” Of the six shows, only one of them has been performed at the Civic Theatre (“Mary Poppins”), which has the team behind the GRCT looking forward to the upcoming season.