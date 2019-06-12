“Newsies” on stage in Grand Rapids

The Tony award winning musical “Newsies” is now on stage in Grand Rapids. Today we have two stars of the show with us, Liam and Casey, from Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

This is a true story about the Newsboys’ Strike of 1899 which forced the rich & powerful newspaper owner Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst to change the way the compensated their child workforce (the “newsies” who sold their papers on the streets). This event is credited with inspiring similar strikes across the country, and shining a spotlight on child labor practices in the United States. The 1992 film (also a musical) created a cult following of the story due in part, to the memorable score and athletic dance numbers. Disney Theatrical Group brought together Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and Jack Feldman were called back to work on the score, and Tony Award-winning book writer Harvey Fierstein signed on to adapt the screenplay for the stage.

