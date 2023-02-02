GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex is a big part of the Michigan International Auto Show every year. Yesterday afternoon they made a big announcement about their expansion into Grand Rapids and they’ve got something special going on at this year’s show.

We got the chance to talk to them about how the next generation is learning about the automotive industry.

Over the past couple years, Gentex has been systematically addressing some of the region’s largest barriers to employment. In 2021, the company launched Spanish-speaking assembly lines to provide expanded employment opportunities for West Michigan’s growing Hispanic community. Today, nearly 190 Spanish-speaking employees work on various production lines throughout the company.

Mosaic Film Experience is a non-profit that uses filmmaking and storytelling to train, equip and inspire young people to build careers with 21st century work skills. The students visited 5 companies in West Michigan: Gentex, J-Max, Royal Technologies, TechnoCoat, Shoreline Container.

Gentex

600 N. Centennial – Zeeland

Gentex.com/Jobs

Sponsored by Gentex.