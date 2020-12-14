New women-owned, women-run healthcare group Women’s Health Collective focuses specifically on women’s health and wellness

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Healthcare has changed a lot in recent years and one of the big changes is a strong focus on women’s health and wellness.

This makes sense considering all of the changes and things that happen before, during and after childbirth, along with menopause and so many other issues specific to women.

Grand Rapids has a new, women-owned, women-run group known as the Women’s Health Collective and they’re doing things differently!

Women’s Health Collective

630 Kenmoor Ave SE, Ste 103
WHCollective.com
616-600-4950

Sponsored by Women’s Health Collective.

