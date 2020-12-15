New Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks exhibit opens at the GRPM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun to do, we’ve got a look at one of the coolest new museum exhibitions in West Michigan!
Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is an exhibition that depicts larger than life sculptures, made with more than two million Legos!
It’s amazing and at the same time, it teaches us about animals, the balance of ecosystems and man’s relationship with nature.
Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW
Open 7 days a week
Add on the Wild Connections ticket to your GRPM ticket!
GRPM.org
Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.