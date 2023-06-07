GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most of us have dealt with back or neck pain at some point in our lives. In fact, the CDC reports that nearly 40% of adults have experienced this sort of pain within the last three months. The good news is that Corewell Health offers personalized and comprehensive treatments for adults who struggle with acute or chronic spine pain. Here to talk about that is Dr. Moises Googe, who is the division chief for the new Spine Center at Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health.

Corewell Health has a newly expanded facility on the Blodgett Hospital campus in East Grand Rapids, so it can serve more patients.

Corwell Health Spine Center

1900 Wealthy St. SE

616.774.8345

spectrumhealth.org

