New tools to help men’s health

Technology is always evolving, and in the medical field that means doctors have new tools to help improve the lives of their patients! Here to talk to us about what’s new at the Grand Rapids Men’s Clinic is Dr. Naveed Naeem.

Men have higher risks of developing heart disease. Drinking and smoking can lead to things like liver problems, throat cancer, and heart disease. Men who have a beer belly are at higher risk for having heart disease. Men can change that by taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle, taking part in physical activity, watching what they eat and going to the doctor for regular checkups.

Dr. Naveed and his team are using treatments like Gainswave and AFFIRM to help men.

Grand Rapids Men’s Clinic