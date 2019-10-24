New STEM center along the lakeshore

We love to talk about play and exploration, as ways of learning. So we’re highlighting a new museum experience that’s all about science, technology, engineering and math. You’ve probably heard of STEM education, everyone’s talking about it. Well, not too long ago, the Lakeshore Museum Center opened a brand new STEM center, that we’re excited to share with you today, take a look!

Since it opened, the STEM center at the Lakeshore Museum Center has been very popular, people are really enjoying the monthly challenges in the lab. The interactive nature of the center is really an example where the museum overall is going, offering exhibits and programming that’s hands on and engaging.



The Lakeshore Museum Center is even holding “Escape Room” sessions to test your mind and skills, as well as other fun events like scavenger hunts. If you’re interested in learning more, give them a call, or head to their website.



Lakeshore Museum Center

Open year-round

430 W. Clay Ave., Downtown Muskegon

231.722.0278