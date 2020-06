GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year we normally start enjoying outdoor music and music festivals!

We love to preview those performances – singer and songwriter Nic Thomsma joins us almost every year. He virtually released his new album at the end of May.

Here’s one of the songs from that new album, ‘Rolling Home.’

