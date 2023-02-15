GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Recently they announced two new exciting shows coming up this spring and summer! First up is Alice Cooper – he’s bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28th. He released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Also new to the lineup is an outdoor show this summer: James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23rd. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. Another recently announced show is Maxwell, the soul singer is bringing his Night Tour to the Entertainment Hall on April 14th – that would be a great show to catch for a date night!

Coming on April 7th is country music chart-topper Jordan Davis! Tickets go on sale on January 28th for the show in the Entertainment Hall. The Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour with special guest Scott McCreery is also coming to Soaring Eagle on June 15th! Tickets for that show go on sale January 27th.

The iconic Kool and the Gang will be at the Entertainment Hall on March 18th. Tickets aren’t on sale just yet but we’ll let you know once they are! Kool & the Gang were honored with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2014 and the next year they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – you won’t want to miss this amazing show!

If you’re heading to Soaring Eagle – don’t forget to make a stop at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark, where it always feels like Florida! It’s the perfect place to head for a weekend, where kids and parents can catch a wave and enjoy the warmer temperature. Plus they have themed weekends – this weekend, learn all about space this weekend with crafts and activities, story time, and even a scavenger hunt.

