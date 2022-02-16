New shows announced at Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re called titans of comedy – Steve Martin & Martin Short are returning to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! They’ve been touring together since 2015 and will be on stage again in Mount Pleasant on May 27th – tickets are on sale now! Another world-renowned comedian, Chris Rock, is coming back to Soaring Eagle, also! Delayed by COVID, this tour has been rescheduled for June 25th, also in the Entertainment Hall – it was originally scheduled for last week and they’re got it back on the schedule for this summer. Tickets for the February 11th show will be honored at the rescheduled June 25 performance date. Coming up next at the entertainment hall – Collective Soul & Everclear – this Friday and there’s still tickets available for this show. On March 11th, actor, comedian and TV host Joel McHale will be at Soaring Eagle and Styx on March 19th! Lots of great names coming to Mount Pleasant this year – so far just one outdoor concert announced – Zac Brown Band on July 30th.

Just a short drive from the Casino & Resort, or a short shuttle ride, is the Soaring Eagle Waterpark – a perfect place to warm up in these cold days of winter. You can check out the Flow Rider, Loons Loops, and Otters Run, as well as the pool and hot tubs. Maybe you’re starting to make plans for spring break, put them on your list – you can start planning your trip on their website – SoaringEagleWaterpark.com!

