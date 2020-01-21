New show coming to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is a great place to catch a show!

They just announced another addition to their 2020 show lineup. Chris Tucker, an international award winning actor and comedian best known for his work in the Rush Hour film series, is coming to the Entertainment Hall on March 21st.

Other upcoming shows include:

  • Justin Moore – January 24
  • AMERICA – February 7
  • The Blues Brothers – February 21
  • Theresa Caputo – March 6
  • Dustin Lynch – March 28
  • Luke Bryan – May 24

