New show announced at Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring break is here and there’s still time to hit the road for a day or two of relaxation and family fun. Check out the Soaring Eagle Waterpark! Such a fun place to take the kids and family – you can eat, drink, relax and enjoy the water! This year’s spring break theme is Rainforest Rumble and runs through April 11th.

There’s several options for lodging too, including the new Retreat! If you’re headed to the waterpark or casino and resort, there are several restrictions in place to keep everyone safe. Masks are required along with temperature checks, reduced capacity, increased hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning practices are put in place in both the casino and the waterpark. There is a complimentary shuttle service available to all Soaring Eagle Properties!

Here’s a look at the concert lineup at Soaring Eagle’s outdoor venue with 6 events already scheduled.

JUST ANNOUNCED – Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifia will be there on July 15th! Tickets go on sale Saturday. There are also tickets still available for Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Megadeath. You can get tickets for all those shows here.