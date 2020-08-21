New retirement community coming to Portland next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to downsize and simplify during retirement, the old saying still holds true – it’s all about location, location, location!

There’s a new retirement community opening next month in an area that’s been a little underserved in the past when it comes to retirement living. The Brook of Portland opens September 1st in Portland – a beautiful community just east of Grand Rapids.

The Brook of Portland
102 Rindlehaven Commons – Portland
989-745-6500
BrookRetirement.com/The-Brook-Of-Portland

