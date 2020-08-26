New restaurant Smoke’n Tulip opens at Holland Civic Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We visited the Holland Civic Center Place as part of Holland Week – back in the 1800s, it was a tannery. Eventually it became a venue for basketball games and shows and today, it’s a great place for gatherings on their outdoor patio. They also have a new restaurant Smoke N’ Tulip that is open to the public by reservation or to-go orders.

They’re open Wednesday through Saturday – take a look at their menu here.

Smoke’n Tulip

Holland Civic Center Place

CivicCenterPlace.com

