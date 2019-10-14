New Psychiatric Urgent Care open in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In April, Pine Rest opened the first Psychiatric Urgent Care Center in West Michigan. Today, Megan Zambiasi, the center’s director joins us to give us an update about this exciting program.

The first in West Michigan, the Pine Rest Psychiatric Urgent Care Center has provided same-day psychiatry assessments and aftercare plans for nearly 3,000 patients since opening on April 15, 2019. The number of patients is growing as more communities and physicians learn about this service.

It’s a lot like going to a regular urgent care or your doctor’s office. They’ve tried to make a very comfortable and comforting environment for visitors since they know this is a difficult time. A patient will meet with different members of their care team for assessments.

For info, call 616-455-9200 or visit pinerest.org/urgent