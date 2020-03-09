New procedure may help with spinal stenosis

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from nerve pain caused by spinal stenosis, you may benefit from a relatively new, minimally invasive procedure that helps create space for your spinal cord and nerves in the spinal column. The procedure, called Vertiflex, is offered at Advanced Pain Solutions.

Vertiflex creates space for your spinal cord and nerves by implanting a small titanium alloy device inside the spine in the affected area. The result is the reduction of nerve impingement and pain.

Advanced Pain Solutions
431 Swartz Ct., Ste 200
Ionia, MI
616-841-2615

Sponsored by Advanced Pain Solutions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 