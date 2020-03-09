New procedure may help with spinal stenosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from nerve pain caused by spinal stenosis, you may benefit from a relatively new, minimally invasive procedure that helps create space for your spinal cord and nerves in the spinal column. The procedure, called Vertiflex, is offered at Advanced Pain Solutions.

Vertiflex creates space for your spinal cord and nerves by implanting a small titanium alloy device inside the spine in the affected area. The result is the reduction of nerve impingement and pain.

Advanced Pain Solutions

431 Swartz Ct., Ste 200

Ionia, MI

616-841-2615

Sponsored by Advanced Pain Solutions.