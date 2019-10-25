New outdoor adventure & learning center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If your child is all about the outdoors, listen up. There’s a brand new outdoor adventure and learning center you have to check out. Here to tell us more about Adventure Point is Aaron Gach.

Adventure Point is a premier outdoor adventure and learning center in Walker. In addition to providing outdoor adventures and experiences to the general public, Adventure Point will serve Scouting, area schools, and the Greater Grand Rapids community with hands-on STEM and outdoor adventure and sustainability and leadership learning in a unique indoor/outdoor classroom to help prepare youth and adults for successful futures.

