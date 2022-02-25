New Holland Brewing releasing their limited bottles of Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash starting tomorrow!

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tomorrow is a big day for fans of one of New Holland Brewing’s most highly sought after beers – Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. We have Dominic from New Holland in studio with us.

New Holland Brewing

Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash release
Available for online pre-order starting at 11am on February 26 until 11:59
No limits on order quantities
Triple Mash will retail for $25.99/4-pack
Beer pickup on 3/12, 3/13, 3/26, 3/27
New Holland Warehouse and Fulfillment Center in Holland
NewHollandBrew.com

Sponsored by New Holland Brewing.

