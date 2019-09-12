New health service at Spectrum

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More and more people are turning to telemedicine instead of visiting a doctor’s office when they need a diagnosis or a follow-up visit. In fact, Spectrum Health‘s virtual health service, Spectrum Health Now, just logged its 100,000th patient encounter. Here to talk about that and the addition of a new behavioral health service are Kristi Artz, medical director of Spectrum Health Now and lifestyle medicine at Spectrum Health, and Spectrum Health Psychotherapist Kim Reynolds.

Convenience of SHNow

  • Care for non-emergency conditions like flu, cold, pink eye, nausea, allergies
  • Available 24/7
  • Never more than $45 and covered by most health insurance plans
  • Download the app: Spectrum Health Now or call 844.322.7374
  • More info at spectrumhealth.org/now

Video Visits for Behavioral Health

  • Treating anxiety, depression, worries and sadness
  • Call 844.322.7374, then select option 3
  • Check with your insurance provider on coverage

