New health service at Spectrum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More and more people are turning to telemedicine instead of visiting a doctor’s office when they need a diagnosis or a follow-up visit. In fact, Spectrum Health‘s virtual health service, Spectrum Health Now, just logged its 100,000th patient encounter. Here to talk about that and the addition of a new behavioral health service are Kristi Artz, medical director of Spectrum Health Now and lifestyle medicine at Spectrum Health, and Spectrum Health Psychotherapist Kim Reynolds.
Convenience of SHNow
- Care for non-emergency conditions like flu, cold, pink eye, nausea, allergies
- Available 24/7
- Never more than $45 and covered by most health insurance plans
- Download the app: Spectrum Health Now or call 844.322.7374
- More info at spectrumhealth.org/now
Video Visits for Behavioral Health
- Treating anxiety, depression, worries and sadness
- Call 844.322.7374, then select option 3
- Check with your insurance provider on coverage