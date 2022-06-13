GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum has a new exhibit focusing on 130 works from acclaimed American Impressionist artists. This is the first exhibition highlighting American Impressionism at the GRAM in over a decade! The exhibition is made up of works from the Bank of America Collection, loaned to the museum as a part of their The Art in our Communities® program. You can see works from artists such as George Inness, Lilla Cabot Perry, Childe Hassam, Thomas Moran, John Sloan and more. Explore beautiful landscapes, seascapes, city scenes, still lifes and portraits!

Grand Rapids Art Museum

In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870-1940

Now through August 27th

Works courtesy of the Bank of America collection

101 Monroe Center NW

ArtMuseumGR.org