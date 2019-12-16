New fetal care center at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spectrum Health is creating a new program, aimed to help mothers-to-be with high risk pregnancies. The new Fetal Care Center will join expert forces with maternal fetal medicine specialists and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital experts, the largest NICU in Michigan with vast experience in a broad range of complex conditions to guide patients in prenatal management from diagnosis through delivery and beyond. Here to tell us more about this program is Maternal Fetal Medicine Nurse Navigator, Elizabeth Marcus.

To make an appointment, call the Fetal Care Center 616.486.7500. or head to their website.