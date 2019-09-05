New fall menu at Anna’s House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These crisp and cool mornings remind us that fall is right around the corner and that means there’s something new on the menu at Anna’s House. Anna’s House is one of the most creative restaurants in West Michigan and now they’re rolling out several new fall features on the menu. And oh boy, they look really good!
We have Bill Hogan and Chris Spencer in studio with us.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Anna’s House locations
- 3874 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
- 3766 Potomac Circle SW, Grandville
- 12450 Felch Street, Holland
- 2409 E Beltline Avenue, Grand Rapids
- 4700 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
- annashouseus.com