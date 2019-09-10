New fall events at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is the perfect time for a road trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. The fall lineup is out for the entertainment hall.

Upcoming events at Soaring Eagle

  • Bacon and Bourbon – September 21
  • Toto – October 5
  • Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant – October 11
  • FantastiCon – October 19 and 20
  • Off Color Comedy Tour – Featuring  Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier –  October 26
  • Chris Janson and special guest Runaway Jane – November 1
  • HUNKS The Show – November 15
  • The Price Is Right Live Stage Show – November 16
  • We Will Rock You – November 22 and 23

